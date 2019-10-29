The No. 15 Texas Tech soccer program swept each category of the Big 12 weekly awards after recording two victories while on the road. The Red Raiders shut out Baylor 2-0 on Friday morning and defeated Texas in overtime with a golden goal 2-1 on Sunday.
Freshman goalkeeper Madison White earned her fifth Big 12 award of the season, and her second Defensive Player of the Week, according to Tech Athletics. During the match against Baylor, White recorded 10 saves and faced a season-high of 20 shots. In the match against the Longhorns, White stopped 13 shots and only allowed one to get past her and into the net. White’s fifth award in six weeks tied her for the Big 12 record in most selections in a single season.
Sophomore forward Charolette Teeter received her first Offensive Player of the Week in her collegiate career, according to Tech Athletics. With one minute left on the clock and the Red Raiders trailing by one against Texas, Teeter scored the equalizer and earned her first three points of the season.
Freshman Macy Schultz had a game-winning goal in overtime against Texas and secured six points for the Red Raiders over the weekend, according to the release. The golden goal was Schultz’s third score of the season making her tied for the most goals among the freshman class along with her teammate freshman defender Hannah Anderson.
The Red Raiders will end their regular season run playing Kansas State at 7 p.m. on Thursday at the John Walker Soccer Complex, where they will have a chance to tie Oklahoma State.
