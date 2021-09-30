The Texas Tech soccer team fell to Baylor 3-2 in its third game of conference play at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 30.
The first half was off to a slow start with the two teams going back and forth. Baylor was able to strike first with a goal by senior forward Taylor Moon in the 10th minute, assisted by junior forward Elizabeth Kooiman.
This was followed by another slow stretch from both teams. Tech senior forward Kirsten Davis had two close calls in the 15th and 26th minutes that were saved by Baylor graduate goalkeeper Jennifer Wandt.
In the 39th minute, Davis was able to tie the game with an on-target goal off the left foot. This goal allowed her to become the second place all-time goal scorer in Tech soccer history.
The first half ended with the two teams tied 1-1.
The Bears started off the second half with a close call in the 48th minute by sophomore forward Mackenzie Anthony that was saved by Tech junior goalkeeper Madison White.
In the 56th minute, a foul was called against Baylor sophomore midfielder Gabby Mueller. This resulted in a penalty kick being awarded to Tech.
Tech senior midfielder Charlotte Teeter missed the initial shot off the penalty kick but scored immediately off the rebound, making the score 2-1. This gave Tech its first lead of the night.
Baylor was able to level the lead in the 61st minute with a goal from sophomore forward Olivia Mack, assisted by Anthony.
Baylor took their second lead of the night in the 78th minute after a goal was scored by Mueller.
At the end of the 90 minutes, the Bears finished the game 3-2.
Tech finished with 12 shots, nine of which were on goal, and Baylor had 19 shots with 10 on goal.
