On Thursday, the Texas Tech soccer continued their homestand at the John Walker Soccer Complex with a 2-1 win over Cal State Fullerton.
Early in the game Tech was controlling most of the play, and they were able to capitalize with a goal from junior midfielder Sierra Castles. Kirsten Davis was credited with an assist on the goal, her third of the season.
Tech continued to have a handle on the game in the early stages, eventually drawing a penalty kick. Junior Macy Schultz took the shot, but her attempt at the bottom right corner of the goal was stopped by Cal State Fullerton goalkeeper, Noa Schumaker.
The teams continued to battle back and forth before the weather soured. The game was delayed because of lighting in the area with 12 minutes remaining in the first half.
The teams wouldn’t return to the pitch for over an hour because of the delay.
“We were in a great groove, then the rain came,” head coach Tom Stone said.
After the teams returned, Tech headed to the locker room without allowing a shot in the half, according to Tech Athletics.
Tech was able to get out to a quick start in the second half, scoring on their first chance. The goal came from freshman forward Ashleigh Williams, her second of the season. Freshman defender Macy Blackburn was credited with the assist on the goal.
“We thought we put the game away with the second goal,” Stone said. “Great cross, great header, a freshman gets the winner again.”
The Titans were able to counter quickly however as freshman midfielder Karla Rodriguez cut the lead in half.
The goal was the first that the Red Raiders conceded while at home this season, according to Tech Athletics.
In the latter part of the second half yellow cards were issued to Cal State Fullerton junior Kaytlin Brinkman and senior Delaney Lindahl for separate fouls.
The Titans began to get more aggressive as the game moved on which was to no avail as Tech was able to close out the game with a team defensive effort.
Stone said he saw room for improvement in his team’s closing ability.
“We were fairly composed a couple times on our clearances, and it got all the way out, but a couple times all we had to do was clear the last defender and the game was over,” Stone said.
In the end the Red Raiders remain undefeated with a 2-1 victory while at the John Walker Soccer Complex.
Tech will be in action once again at 7 p.m. on Sunday when play host to UTSA. Tickets can be purchased at the Complex or fans can watch on ESPN.
