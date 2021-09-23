Texas Tech soccer opened Big 12 conference play at home at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 23 against Oklahoma. The Red Raiders kept the Sooners scoreless during the 90-minute match while they scored seven goals.
Junior forward Macy Schultz started with a goal in the fifth minute of the game for an early 1-0 lead for the Red Raiders.
Soon after in the eighth minute, senior forward Kirsten Davis scored the second goal for the Red Raiders.
In the 19th minute, Davis scored the Red Raiders’ third goal of the night due to a quick kick from junior goalkeeper Madison White, keeping the Sooners scoreless.
“We have one of the best goalkeepers in the country,” head coach Tom Stone said. “If all hell breaks loose, we always got (Madison) White to save us.”
Davis continued to lead the team throughout the night as she completed a hat-trick for a 4-0 lead at the end of the 32nd minute.
This fourth goal for the Red Raiders by Davis gave her 100 career points, according to Tech Athletics.
“It’s been such a blessing being here,” Davis said. “I’ve just loved my time here and I’m so thankful that I have the rest of this season.”
Tech was able to hold a clean sheet over Oklahoma at the end of the first half, keeping the score 4-0.
Three minutes into the second half, a yellow card was given to Oklahoma freshman Anna Perry. This resulted in junior defender Hannah Anderson scoring the team’s fifth goal of the night, assisted by freshman defender Macy Blackburn.
After a quiet run, the Red Raiders scored another goal in the 69th minute. Freshman forward Ashleigh Williams scored from point-blank range, set up by sophomore defender Elise Anderson.
Freshman forward Hailey Palmer followed with a goal in the 74th minute. This pushed up Tech’s goal to 7-0.
With 10 minutes left in the game, a yellow card was given to Anderson. This gave the Sooners a chance to put a point on the board, but the shot was off target.
At the end of the game, the Red Raiders kept the Sooners down to five shots with only one on goal. Tech had 11 shots, winning the game 7-0.
This win give the Red Raiders their first conference win of the season and keeps their undefeated 6-0 home streak alive.
“It’s not too often that you put up a score like that in the Big 12,” Stone said.
