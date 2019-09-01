The No. 22 Texas Tech soccer team defeated North Texas 4-0 in their 12th matchup since 1994 on Sunday.
For the first time in her collegiate career, freshman midfielder Penelope Mulenga was named a starter for the Red Raiders’ non-conference game.
At the beginning of the first half, Tech is awarded a free kick in the fifth minute but did not record a goal off of the kick. With a back-and-forth battle for possession, both Tech and North Texas used an aggressive tactic to try and be the first to score a goal.
In the 17th minute of the game, junior goalkeeper Marissa Zucchetto successfully caught a shot on goal from North Texas to keep the score at 0-0. Zucchetto then stopped another as she caught a high-flying ball during the 24th minute.
After 31 minutes of play, junior forward Kirsten Davis attempted a shot but her kick was too high and missed the goal with the first chance in scoring, keeping the score 0-0.
Senior defender Margaret Begley then entered the match with 10 minutes left in the first half, marking her first minutes of playing time at home this season, according to Tech Athletics.
The first half ended with aggressive plays and tactics between both teams but neither teams scored. Tech went into the second half 0-0.
Nine minutes into the second half, freshman forward Macy Schultz scored the first goal of the night as she recorded her first career goal as a Red Raider, giving Tech a 1-0 lead with 36 minutes left in the game.
Tech attempted two shots with 30 minutes left in the game but both are unsuccessful and caught by the North Texas goalie.
With 18 minutes left in the game, senior forward Demi Koulizakis possessed the ball but passed it to sophomore forward Charlotte Teeter leading to her first goal of the night, giving Tech a 2-0 lead.
Senior forward Jade King followed with another goal for the Red Raiders to put Tech up, 3-0, with 14 minutes left in the match.
With two minutes left in the match, freshman Marisa Weichel scored her first goal of the night, growing the Red Raiders’ lead 4-0.
As the clock ran out, Tech secured its shutout win, 4-0, defeating North Texas for the Red Raiders second straight win at home.
Tech will honor its seniors with a senior night at the John Walker Soccer Complex at 7 p.m. on Friday as the Red Raiders take on Abilene Christian.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.