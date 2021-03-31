The Tech women's soccer team shut-out the West Texas A&M Buffs Tuesday night by a final score of 5-0.
This game came about for Tech after their originally scheduled game against North Texas was cancelled. That game had been scheduled for this past Friday.
“(We were) so excited to play after our game with North Texas got canceled that when we got this one thrown on the schedule last minute, the girls were just so enthusiastic about having a chance to play at home,” said Head Coach Tom Stone in the postgame news conference. “Some of that emotion was apparent early on. We were just eager, eager to play in this weird COVID year (and) to get another game at home was great”.
Junior defender Brittany Martin scored the Red Raiders’ first goal of the game only nine minutes into the contest.
Freshman defender Briley Weatherford knocked in the first goal of her young Tech career 26 minutes into the game. The goal put the Lady Raiders up 2-0.
Tech went into the half in the two-goal lead.
In the second half, the Lady raiders scored a few more goals. The first two were courtesy of Sophomore forward Macy Schultz and captain senior forward Kirsten Davis in the 59th and 75th minutes of the game.
Schultz scored her second goal of the game just before the finish in the 90th minute of the game. That score would be the fifth and final score of the night.
Davis, sophomore defender Hannah Anderson, and freshman Gisselle Kozarski all had one assist each in the contest.
Buffs freshman starting goalkeeper Reagan Heelan made two saves in the game, whereas Tech’s freshman starting goalkeeper Madison Martin made three.
“We take great pride in our shutouts,” said Coach Stone. “That's a team statistic. It's not just Maddie. But you know, Maddie was the Big 12 goalkeeper of the Year in 2019 and I think she's one of the best goalkeepers in the country and tonight she definitely showed that was true”.
The win improves the Lady Raiders to 5-6-2 on the season, according to Tech Athletics.
Their next game is currently scheduled for April 17th in Waco, Texas against the Baylor Bears.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.