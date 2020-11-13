Starting Lineup for the Red Raiders:
Sophomore Goalkeeper Madison White
Junior defender Cassie Hiatt
Freshman defender Briley Weatherford
Senior defender Amanda Porter
Senior defender Margaret Begley
Sophomore defender Hannah Anderson
Junior midfielder Jen Rose
Sophomore forward Macy Schultz
Sophomore midfielder Haley Smith
Senior forward Kirsten Davis
Senior forward Jade King
The Tech soccer program fell to Kansas State in a 2-0 loss to conclude their season.
Within the first four minutes of the match, sophomore forward Macy Shultz began with an aggressive pass to senior forward Kirsten Davis who tried to score. Davis’ shot was deflected and cleared.
One minute later, Kansas State had their first shot on goal, but their shot missed left of the Red Raider's net.
In the seventh minute, the Wildcats crossed the ball and had a chance to score, but sophomore goalkeeper Madison White saved the shot and kept the score 0-0.
Senior defender Amanda Porter then crossed a shot to Davis in the tenth minute who tried to score with a header, but the Wildcats were able to save the shot and keep the match scoreless.
Sophomore Haley Smith had her first shot on goal with 32 minutes left in the first half, however, her attempt was cleared before it could reach the back of the Wildcats net.
Davis, in the 14th minute, had her closest shot of the night but the ball hit the Wildcat goalpost instead. The score remained 0-0.
Schultz kicked a corner, and her shot landed on top of the Kansas State net. The pair of teams remained scoreless with 18 minutes left in the half.
With ten minutes left in the first half, Kansas State took advantage of their possession and scored the first goal of the night. The Wildcats led 1-0.
Senior defender Margaret Begley tried to even the score during a free kick, but her shot hit the crossbar and then was cleared by the Wildcat defense.
In the 40th and 41st minute, Davis and sophomore forward Madison Drenowatz both had shots on goal, but the Wildcats goalkeeper threw herself at the shots and kept the lead for Kansas State.
Davis kicked the final shot with five seconds left in the first half, but the Kansas State goalkeeper was ready and saved the game-tying shot.
The Red Raiders had 17 shots with five on goal going into halftime while the Wildcats had five shots and three on goal.
In the second half, Kanas State tried to score for the second time ten minutes into the second half but their shot was missed out right of the Red Raiders net.
Sophomore Hannah Anderson received a yellow card one minute into the second half and ten minutes later received a red card. Anderson was taken out of the match, and the Red Raiders were forced to play with ten players.
Senior midfielder Jordie Harr tried to score, but her shot was saved by the Wildcat goalkeeper. Kansas State took possession of the ball and a minute later doubled their lead with a goal in the 63rd minute of the match.
The Wildcats kept most of the possession for the next ten minutes and in the 71st minute they had shot fly past the Red Raider’s net. In the 79th minute their shot was blocked, and Tech kept the score 0-2.
Two minutes later, Davis tried to score the first goal for the Red Raiders, but her shot was high and did not reach the net. Porter was the next to try and score but her shot flew to the right of the opponents goal.
Porter had a clear shot with five minutes left in the match, but the Wildcat goalkeeper dove and caught the ball.
In the last two minutes of the match, the Red Raiders are unable to score and ended their last match of the season with an 2-0 loss against Kansas State.
The loss for Tech was the first loss to Kansas State in program history.
