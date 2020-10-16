The Texas Tech women’s soccer team was defeated by TCU in a 0-2 loss at 7 p.m. on Friday while in Fort Worth.
During the first half, TCU had majority possession and it worked in their favor. Four minutes into the match, the Horned Frogs utilized their momentum and scored the first goal of the night, which hit the top right corner of the Red Raiders’ net.
Three minutes later, sophomore defender Sierra Jones tried to score, but her shot was caught by the TCU goalkeeper.
The Horned Frogs continued their attack on Tech and scored during the eighth minute of the match. This doubled the score 0-2 with 35 minutes left in the first half.
TCU tried to triple their lead, but the shot was blocked by junior defender Cassie Hiatt during the 26th minute of the match.
37 minutes into the match, the Red Raiders had three-straight throw-ins and tried to take advantage of the possession. Each time, TCU cleared the shot attempts.
One minute later, senior forward Kirsten Davis had the chance to score, but her shot was saved by the Horned Frogs’ goalkeeper.
By the end of the first half, TCU had two goals and five shots. The Red Raiders were scoreless, but had two shots on goal.
During the 55th minute in the second half, Davis tried to score the first goal for the Red Raiders but her shot hit the post.
Junior defender Brittany Martin shot towards TCU’s net shortly after, but Tech could not get any points on the board.
With the third shot attempt in a short span of time, Martin tried to score again but the Horned Frogs were ready and caught the shot, keeping the Red Raiders scoreless.
Sophomore goalkeeper Madison White made a close save during the 67th minute and cleared TCU’s chance at another goal. The score remained 0-2.
With five minutes left in the match, TCU tried to score again but the shot was too high.
The Red Raiders could not come back from a two-point deficit and ended their fourth road match with a 0-2 loss.
Tech has not won a single match this season and they now have a 0-2-3 overall and conference record.
The Red Raiders will turn their focus to Iowa State as they are set to host the Cyclones in Lubbock at 7:15 p.m. on Oct. 23.
