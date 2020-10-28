The Texas Tech women’s soccer team will travel to Stillwater to face No. 12 Oklahoma State at 7 p.m. on Friday. This is the Red Raiders’ fourth match against a ranked opponent, according to Tech Athletics.
In the past three matches against a ranked opponent, Tech holds a 0-3 record, only scoring one goal in those three games, according to Tech Athletics. These losses came at the hands of No. 6 TCU, No. 9 Kansas and, at the time, No. 10 West Virginia.
The Cowgirls will take the field with a 4-2-1 record in both conference play and overall. Their losses came at the hands of TCU and Kansas, while their tie came from a double-overtime finish at Baylor.
Oklahoma State has a winning 3-1-0 record while at home, according to OSU Sports.
In the past OSU has defeated Tech on 15 different occasions and has lost eight times, according to OSU Sports. Since 2016, the pair of teams have both won twice with a margin of one goal. The last time Tech defeated OSU while in Stillwater was in 2018 with a 1-0 victory.
The pair of teams will face one another after winning their last match against a different conference opponent. While at home, the Cowgirls had a 2-0 victory against Texas, according to OSU Sports. The Red Raiders recorded their first victory this season after a 1-0 win over Iowa State, according to Tech Athletics.
OSU has a trio of aggressive scorers in senior striker Gabriella Coleman, sophomore midfielder Olyvia Dowell and junior striker Grace Yochum. Coleman, in her first year at Oklahoma State in 2019, set a record for fastest goal in program history by scoring just 18 seconds into the game, according to OSU Athletics. She is the fifth-ranked player in shots attempted in the league.
Her scoring counterpart, Dowell, is currently ranked second in the Big 12 for the most shots this season, just one shot shy of first place, according to Big 12 Sports.
The three rank back-to-back-to-back on the Big 12 goal-scoring leaderboard with three goals apiece on the year to rank fifth, sixth and seventh in the conference, respectively.
Tech’s senior forward Kirsten Davis is in third place under Dowell with 20 shots this season.
On the year, OSU has scored 10 goals and has allowed four while Tech has scored four and allowed seven, according to Big 12 Sports.
The Red Raiders will look to build momentum after their first win of the season over Iowa State. On a larger spectrum, a win over the Cowgirls would be just the second time dating back to the late 90s Tech has won against Oklahoma State three games in a row, according to Tech Athletics.
The match will be available to watch for ESPN+ subscribers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.