The No. 15 Texas Tech soccer team will face Kansas State at the John Walker Soccer Complex at 7 p.m. on Thursday for the final regular-season match this year.
With the regular season ending, the Red Raiders are head into the game 13-2-2 overall for the season and 5-1-2 in conference play, according to Tech Athletics.
Tech will face Kansas after a 2-0 shut out to Baylor and an overtime 2-1 victory against Texas. The game-winning goal versus the Longhorns was shot by freshman forward Macy Schultz only a few minutes into overtime.
Schultz said the two victories were needed for the team and they accomplished it making it huge for the team.
“We do have a lot of young players on the team but none of us play like their inexperienced,” Schultz said.
Both Schultz and her teammate freshman defender Hannah Anderson are tied for the most goals scored this season by a rookie, according to Tech Athletics.
The Red Raiders now have the second-best record and second-most points with 17 in the conference, according to Big 12 Sports.
Kansas State is 3-12-2 overall and is 1-7-0 in conference play with the only victory to Iowa State 2-1, according to Kansas State Sports. The Wildcats have never won a game on the road this season and are ninth in the Big 12 standings.
The Wildcats have recorded 14 goals and three points this season, according to Big 12 Sports. Kansas State has recorded 93 saves this season and recorded 261 shots.
An hour before kickoff, a Trunk-or-Treat Halloween special will take place in the parking lot, hosted by the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee. Children dressed in costume and participating in Trunk-or-Treat will receive free admission to the game.
