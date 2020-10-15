The Texas Tech women’s soccer team is set to face No. 6 TCU at 7 p.m. on Friday in Fort Worth.
The Horned Frogs have a 3-0-1 record both overall and in conference play. TCU is undefeated while at home this season, according to TCU Sports. With the second-best record in the Big 12 conference, TCU’s only tie was to Baylor in a 0-0 double overtime match, according to TCU Sports.
The Red Raiders have not won a match this season, and have an 0-2-2 conference and overall record, according to Tech Athletics. Tech has not won a match in Fort Worth since 2014 when they defeated TCU in a 1-0 victory, according to TCU Sports.
TCU and Tech’s women’s soccer matchup dates back to 1926, according Tech Athletics. In the series, the Red Raiders have ten victories against the Horned Frogs, who have 16 total wins. The two teams have also tied four times.
Friday’s match will be streamed for ESPN+ subscribers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.