The Texas Tech women’s soccer team will play in their second home match of the season against No. 4 West Virginia at 7:15 p.m. on Friday at John Walker Soccer Complex.
Tech has an 0-1-2 record after tying both No. 9 Kansas and Oklahoma, according to Tech Athletics.
Last season, the Red Raiders defeated the Mountaineers 1-0, while in West Virginia. This marked the first ever victory in Morgantown in program history.
“I don’t think there will ever be a team in the Big 12 that is gonna take (West Virginia) lightly,” head coach Tom Stone said. “We know what we are up against, they have been good here (in Lubbock)”
Tech has played West Virginia 11 times and has won three matches, lost seven and tied once, according to West Virginia Sports. West Virginia holds a 2-1 record while at the John Walker Soccer Complex.
The Mountaineers hold an overall and conference record of 3-1 with the one loss from No.6 Oklahoma State, according to West Virginia Sports.
“We know what we got coming, we are looking forward to it," Stone said. "It is a great test."
The match will be streamed to ESPN+ subscribers, or tickets may be purchased at texastech.com.
