The Texas Tech women’s soccer team will face Iowa at 7:15 p.m. on Friday in their third home match of the season, according to Tech Athletics.
Friday’s match will be Senior Night for the Red Raiders, as they will honor senior defender Macy Hairgrove and senior defender Amanda Porter for their time with the program, according to a Tech Athletics release.
The Red Raiders take the field with a 0-3-2 record in both conference and overall competition, and are the only team besides Oklahoma in the Big 12 without a victory this season, according to Big 12 Sports.
While at the John Walker, Tech has tied once against Baylor and lost one match versus West Virginia, according to Tech Athletics.
Iowa State has an overall and conference record of 2-4-0 and is 1-2 while on the road, according to Cyclone Sports.
In the past, Tech has faced Iowa State on 24 different occasions, according to Tech Athletics. Since their first matchup in 1996, Tech holds 12 victories, 11 losses and one tie against Iowa State. Tech has a home record of 8-5 against the Cyclones along with a total of 41 goals since their first match together.
So far, the Cyclones have seven more shots than the Red Raiders with 56 shots and both teams have allowed seven, according to Big 12 Sports. Tech has scored three goals this year while Iowa State has scored four.
Tech has earned eight points this season compared to Iowa State's 13, according to Big 12 Sports. The Cyclones average 2.17 points per game while the Red Raiders average 1.60 points per game.
The match will be available to ESPN+ subscribers or tickets may be purchased at texastech.com
