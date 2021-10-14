The Texas Tech soccer team is set to face Iowa State at 6 p.m. on Thursday Oct. 14 in Ames, Iowa to begin its final road trip of the regular season.
Tech currently holds a record of 9-3-2 with a conference record of 2-2-1.
The Red Raiders are looking to claim their third conference win after a 1-1 draw against Oklahoma State last Thursday.
The two teams held each other to one goal throughout the 90-minute regulation, resulting in double overtime.
Junior goalkeeper Madison White completed five saves against the Cowgirl offense, holding Oklahoma State down to one goal throughout the 110-minute match, according to Tech Athletics.
Head coach Tom Stone said the offense was the team’s biggest strength at this point in the season.
“Oh, I think we can score on anybody,” Stone said. “I think we’ve got the best goalkeeper in the conference. I think we have the best goal scorer in the conference, and there’s a lot of great players in between so I think our roster is a big strength.”
Senior forward Kirsten Davis scored the lone goal of the night for the Red Raiders in the 36th minute, according to Tech Athletics. This was Davis’ 12th goal of the season, ranking her second in the nation.
Davis has led the team this season with 12 goals, marking the first hat trick of her career in the 7-0 win against Oklahoma, according to Tech Athletics. This goal led to her reaching her 100th career point.
In the following game against Kansas State, Davis scored her 10th goal of the season, ranking her third in the nation, according to Tech Athletics. Davis has since then scored two more goals, bumping her to the No. 2 spot.
This season, Davis has been named Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week and the United Soccer Coaches’ NCAA Player of the Week due to her performances against Oklahoma and Kansas State.
The Red Raiders are seeking a win this Thursday against Iowa State to give them a winning conference record. The Cyclones currently hold a record of 4-7 and a conference record of 1-2 after falling 2-0 to Texas last Friday, according to Iowa State Athletics.
Throughout the 90-minute match, Iowa State was able to get five shots off, three of them being on goal, according to Iowa State Athletics. Freshman forward Anna Lindgren led the team with two shots.
Freshman midfielder Lauren McConnell and junior midfielder Mira Emma lead the Cyclones this season with two goals each, according to Iowa State Athletics. Mira scored the only goal of conference play for the Cyclones during to 1-0 win against Kansas.
In Tech’s last matchup against Iowa State in 2020, Tech current sophomore forward Gisselle Kozarski scored the lone goal of the game in the 42nd minute, leading to a 1-0 win.
Senior midfielder Charlotte Teeter said she and her teammates were prepared for their final road test.
“I think we’re super excited,” said Teeter. “I feel like we have a lot to prove on the road; we’re usually a really good road team but we just need to continue what we’re doing and focus on our game.”
Fans can watch Tech take on Iowa State on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.