The Texas Tech soccer team will have their first official road test of the season against UC San Diego at 1 p.m. in the Triton Soccer Stadium on Monday.
Tech will head into the game with a 1-0 record after defeating the University of Texas El Paso on Thursday, Aug. 19.
During their home opener, senior forward Kirsten Davis scored the winning goal for Tech with an assist from freshman defender Macy Blackburn.
Junior goalkeeper Madison White kept the Miners scoreless while the Red Raider defense kept UTEP from having a single shot throughout the entirety of the game, according to Tech Athletics.
UC San Diego will host Tech after losing their season opener against the University of California. During their season opener, Cal scored three goals to UC San Diego’s zero, according to UC San Diego Sports.
The Bears were able to score one in the first half and two goals in the second half to take the victory from the Tritons, according to a UC San Diego news release.
Unlike the Red Raiders, who had a shortened season last fall due to COVID-19, the Tritons season was canceled, according to a UC San Diego news release. Their last match, before their loss to Cal, was in the 2019 NCAA Division II Tournament against Point Loma.
After this road test, the Red Raiders will have four consecutive home matches.
Fans can watch the game on ESPN+.
