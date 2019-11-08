The No. 13 Texas Tech soccer team will face the Texas Christian for the second time of the season, in the semifinal match of the Big 12 Tournament in Kansas City on at 7 p.m. on Friday.
During the regular season, TCU and Tech played each other and the Horned Frogs won with a 2-1 victory over the Red Raiders. This was Tech’s only conference loss of the only loss at home this season, according to Tech Athletics.
Head coach Tom Stone said this postseason match is different than regular-season play with a win or go home situation, but TCU played well against his team when they met.
“Honestly TCU had a great night, and we didn’t. They came with a good game plan and they executed it and once they scored, they were tough to equalize,” Stone said. “They did what they were supposed to do on the road, so they deserve credit for that win.”
Six Red Raiders were given Big 12 awards for their time on the field, including junior forward Kirsten Davis the Offensive Player of the Year and freshman goalkeeper Madison White for Freshman of the Year, according to Big 12 Sports. Davis leads the conference with 36 points and 16 goals, one goal in the postseason win against Baylor. White also leads the league with a save percentage of .880 in the 11 games she has played this season, according to Tech Athletics.
Tech also has four first-team selections on the roster in White, Davis, junior midfielder Jordie Harr and sophomore defender Cassie Hiatt set to play TCU and three All-Freshman Team selections with White, freshman defender Hannah Anderson and freshman forward Macy Schultz, according to Tech Athletics. These six players had a combined 25 goals scored this season for the Red Raiders.
TCU will go into the second postseason match after a shootout victory against Texas during the quarterfinals of the tournament, according to TCU Athletics. The Horned Frogs put three balls into the back of the Longhorns' net compared to Texas' one to win the match.
Two of the Horned Frogs were voted on the First All-Big 12 team including junior midfielder Yazmeen Ryan and sophomore forward Messiah Bright, according to TCU Athletics. Freshman midfielder Grace Brian and freshman forward Grace Collins were named to the Big 12 All-Freshman team.
“It’s a new day, it’s a new time of the year, and I think we’re playing better than we have all year as I am sure they are, but the times are different, it’s win or go home,” Stone said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.