The No. 25 Texas Tech soccer team will face Oklahoma at 1 p.m. Sunday for its second conference match of the season.
Last year, the Red Raiders defeated Oklahoma 1-0 with a goal by junior forward Ally Griffin who redshirted this season due to injury, according to Tech Athletics.
This season, Oklahoma will head to Lubbock with a 5-4-2 overall record and 0-1-0 in conference play after a loss to Texas Christian on Thursday, according to Oklahoma Athletics.
Tech defeated its first Big 12 opponent of the season, Oklahoma State 1-0, with freshman goalkeeper Madison White starting for the first time as a Red Raider, according to Tech Athletics. With junior goalkeeper Marissa Zucchetto out with an injury, White saved three shots to help the Red Raiders shut out the Cowgirls.
“For her to jump in and shut out South Florida in the second half and shut out (Oklahoma State) she was very impressive,” head coach Tom Stone said. “We couldn’t be happier for her she has a huge personality, so we are just now seeing the real Maddi White.”
Zucchetto was unable to play due to a face injury during the University of South Florida game and Stone said she could be out for a few games.
The Red Raiders have an overall record of 9-1 with their only loss coming from New Mexico and have had recorded five shut outs this season, according to Tech Athletics
“This team has great chemistry and we just really want each other to succeed we push each other in practice,” sophomore forward Charlotte Teeter said. “Everyone is so bought into the program this year. We are not going to take our foot off the gas.”
