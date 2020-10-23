The Texas Tech women’s soccer team defeated Iowa State 1 -0 for their first win of the season. The lone goal was scored by Gisselle Kozarski.
Prior to the game, The Texas Tech women’s soccer team honored senior defender Macy Hairgrove and defender Amanda Porter before the match to honor their time with the program.
Seven minutes into the match, the Red Raiders tried to score on a free kick, but the shot was caught by the Iowa State goalkeeper.
Senior midfielder Jordie Harr took a hard hit during the ninth minute from her opponent and was escorted off the field to tend her injury.
Senior forward Kirsten Davis had a close shot, but in the 22nd minute the Cyclones’ goalkeeper deflected the ball out of the box and the score remained 0-0.
Three minutes later, Tech had another opportunity to score, but the shot was too high and went over Iowa State’s net.
In the 36th minute, the Cyclones had a free kick but missed their shot. This kept the score 0-0 with nine minutes in the half. About one minute later, Iowa State received another free kick and had their closest shot of the match, but the shot was just shy of Tech’s net.
With four minutes left in the first half, Davis completed a pass to freshman forward Gisselle Kozarski who scored the first goal of match. This was Kozarski’s first goal as a Red Raider and gave Tech its first lead of the match.
By the end of the first half, Iowa State had one shot while Tech had six shots, four of which were shots on goal. The Red Raiders led 1-0.
For the first five minutes of the second half, the Red Raiders’ defense continuously kept Iowa State away from their net and kept the score 1-0.
In the 66th minute of the match, Iowa State had a corner kick and tried to score, but Tech cleared the box and stopped the Cyclones’ attempt.
With 21 minutes left in the match, Davis tried to double the score, but Iowa State deflected the shot two separate times and the score remained 1-0.
Iowa State shot a corner kick in the 74th minute, but the Tech defense was able to regain possession of the ball and clear it.
Five minutes later, Davis shot at Iowa State’s net but their goalkeeper dove and blocked the shot.
The Cyclones did not score in the remaining five minutes and gave the Red Raiders their first victory of the season on senior night.
The Red Raiders will now turn their focus to No. 12 Oklahoma State, who they will face on the road Oct. 30.
