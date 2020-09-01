The Texas Tech soccer program announced their nine-game conference-only schedule this season with four games taking place at the John Walker Soccer Complex in Lubbock.
Due to COVID-19, the Texas Tech soccer program will play a shortened, nine-game schedule, similar to other Tech programs like volleyball and football, who have also had their schedules shortened. However, unlike football, soccer will not play a non-conference match.
Across the United States, conferences are postponing their matches or canceling sports seasons altogether. Junior midfielder Charlotte Teeter said although things are different from the pandemic, she is grateful for the time she gets on the field with her teammates.
“Just hearing a nine-game season, yeah it is more games than we are used to but, I think we are all super grateful for the opportunity to play with each other,” Teeter said.
The Red Raiders will jump back into action after a 15-4-3 overall record during the 2019 season and 6-1-2 conference record, according to Big 12 Sports. Head coach Tom Stone said he and his team are preparing to be a challenging team to beat against the Big 12.
“There’s no secrets in the Big 12, we know their tendencies and they know ours, and we are definitely in the back of our minds thinking Kansas State and Baylor,” Stone said. “We know in a two-week period we are going to be tested in two totally different ways and our hope is to pass both tests.”
The Red Raiders start their 2020 schedule at Kansas State on Sept. 11 at 7 p.m. The Wildcats finished their 2019 season with a 3-13-2 overall record and 1-8-0 record against conference opponents, according to Kansas State Athletics. Tech has defeated the Wildcats all three times they have met on the field. The winning streak for the Red Raiders began in 2017 with a 3-1 victory, which was followed by a 2-0 shut-out in 2018. Last season, Tech defeated Kansas State 4-1.
Following the road trip, Tech will return home one week later to face Baylor on Sept. 18 at 7:15 p.m. The Red Raiders took on Baylor twice last season with a 2-0 victory during conference play and 1-0 victory during the quarterfinals of the Big 12 championship. The winning goal, which ended the Bear’s time in the tournament, was scored by the 2019 Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year senior forward Kirsten Davis.
The First Team All-American is back for the Red Raiders and ready to compete during her senior campaign.
“Playing conference only means that every game is going to count right off the bat. We don’t have any games to ease into it,” Davis said. “Right from the get-go, we have to be all in, 100 percent.”
Baylor finished its 2019 season with an overall 8-8-3 record and 4-5 conference record, according to Big 12 Sports. Since 1999, Baylor has defeated the Red Raiders 13 times, lost six matches and tied three times, according to Baylor Athletics. The Bears are 6-4 at the John Walker Soccer Complex and have not defeated Tech since a 2-1 overtime victory in 2018.
The reigning Big 12 champions, Kansas, will be Tech’s third opponent of the season as they start a two-game road trip on Sept. 25 at 7 p.m. Last season, the Red Raiders and the Jayhawks tied in double overtime 0-0, marking Tech’s second tie of the 2019 season, according to Tech Athletics. Kansas is facing Tech with a 7-2-1 home record, according to Kansas Athletics. Katie McClure, a former forward for Kansas, had the most game-winning goals in the Big 12 with 7, one more than Red Raider striker, Davis.
On Oct. 2 at 7 p.m. the Red Raiders stay on the road to face the Sooners in Norman. Oklahoma was the first team last season to tie Tech with a final score even at one apiece. The Sooners were the third-highest goal scoring team in the Big 12 last season with a total of 25 goals, according to Big 12 Athletics.
The Red Raiders return to Lubbock for their match against West Virginia on Oct. 9 at 7:15 p.m. Last season, Tech made history by shutting out West Virginia and capturing the programs' first-ever victory in Morgantown, according to Tech Athletics. The Red Raiders have only three victories and seven losses against the Mountaineers since 2012. West Virginia has a 2-1 record while at the John Walker Soccer Complex, according to West Virginia Athletics.
Tech will then travel to Fort Worth on Oct. 16 to compete against Texas Christian University at 7:00 p.m. The Horned Frogs and the Red Raiders have a history dating back from their first match in 1926, according to TCU Athletics. Since then, Tech has 32 victories while TCU has 27. This past season, the Horned Frogs were the only conference loss for the Red Raiders, as they fell 1-2 and ended Tech’s Big 12 Championship run with a loss in the semifinals.
Tech returns home for their match against Iowa State exactly a week later on Oct. 23 at 7:15 p.m. The Red Raiders have 12 victories under their belt against the Cardinals along with 11 losses and one tie, according to Tech Athletics. Tech is 8-5 against Iowa State while at the John Walker. The Cardinals face Tech with a 2-9 record on the road from 2019 and 0-9 in the conference, according to Iowa State Athletics.
The last road game for Tech soccer will be against Oklahoma State on Oct. 30 at 7 p.m. The Red Raiders have lost 15 times, won eight times and tied four times against the Cowgirls since their first match in 1996, according to Tech Athletics. Tech holds a 4-6-1 record while in Stillwater while OSU ended last season with a 10-0-1 home record, according to Oklahoma State Athletics. Over the course of the 2019 season, the Cowgirls were ranked number one in the Big 12 for the most goal scored with 50, one spot above the Red Raiders, who had 46, according to Big 12 Sports.
The final game of the season will be a home match against Texas on Nov. 6 at 7:15 p.m. The Red Raiders hold eight wins, 16 losses and four ties against the Longhorns since their first match in 1994, according to Tech Athletics. Tech also has a 5-6 home record versus Texas. Last season, Tech defeated Texas in a double-overtime, 2-1 victory with both goals being scored during overtime. Teeter scored in the 88th minute to tie the match 1-1, then a few minutes later Teeter assisted the gaming-winning goal shot by sophomore forward Macy Shultz to give the Red Raiders the victory.
Prior to the season starting, Techs soccer program was announced as the preseason favorite in the Big 12 preseason poll earlier this month, as voted by Big 12 coaches. The Red Raiders gained six first-place votes, according to Big 12 Sports. Davis, sophomore goalkeeper Madison White and junior defender Cassie Hiatt were all recognized on the Big 12 preseason soccer team.
“At the end of the day we are just happy we have games. It doesn’t matter who we are playing or what we are competing for we just want to be able to play and have a season. We are really thankful we are able to do that,” Davis said.
All Big 12 soccer matches will be available to ESPN+ for subscribers to watch on any device.
