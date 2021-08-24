The Texas Tech soccer team will return to Lubbock for the first of a four-game home stretch when they face Hartford at 7 p.m. on Thursday at the John Walker Soccer Complex.
Tech enters the new week coming off of a draw against UC San Diego where the two squads tied 1-1 on Sunday, Aug. 22. This moved the Red Raiders’ record to 1-0-1 on the year.
During the first road contest of the year, the two teams ended in a 1-1 tie. UC San Diego scored midway through the second period to take the lead but was met with a game tying goal soon after by junior forward Macy Shultz.
The score remained the same throughout the remainder of regulation and both extra-time periods.
Hartford will travel to Lubbock with an undefeated two-game record after starting the season with back-to-back wins against Delaware State and St. Francis Brooklyn. This will be the Hawks’ second road game of the season.
The Hawks have scored seven total goals this season and have yet to surrender a goal to their opponent, according to Hartford sports.
The Thursday game will be streamed for ESPN+ subscribers or fans can purchase tickets at the John Walker Soccer Complex.
