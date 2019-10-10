The No. 14 Texas Tech soccer team shut out the defending Big 12 champions West Virginia 1-0 on Thursday. The win marked the program's first-ever win in Morgantown, West Virginia.
Only two minutes into the first half, junior forward Kirsten Davis recorded the first shot of the night, but it was too wide to reach the goal.
Three minutes later, sophomore forward Charlotte Teeter attempted a shot for the first time of the night, but the kick was also too wide, keeping the Red Raiders off of the board.
Junior midfielder Jordie Harr attempted a shot on goal, but it was saved by the Mountaineers' goalkeeper in the 12th minute. Teeter tried to score for the second time, but it was also saved by the West Virginia goalkeeper with 24 minutes left in the first half.
30 minutes into the match, the Red Raiders led 6-2 in shot attempts against the Mountaineers.
Davis had another shot on goal with 12 minutes left in the first half, but her attempt was too wide to reach the net.
With three minutes left of the first half, West Virginia recorded its third shot of the night, but it was too wide to score.
The Red Raiders and the Mountaineers remained scoreless going into the second half, 0-0.
A minute into the second half, redshirt freshman Sierra Jones received a yellow card, her first of the season, according to Tech Athletics.
Freshman goalkeeper Madison White recorded a save for the first time of the night during the 49th minute as she jumped in front of the ball to stop it from reaching the box. This was White’s third time being named a starter for the Red Raiders.
Four minutes later, Tech received a yellow card from the referees.
Jones shot during the 56th minute of the match, but the ball was too high and went over the goalpost. The Red Raiders and Mountaineers remained scoreless.
West Virginia received their first yellow card of the game during the 61st minute.
Five minutes after the yellow card, White saved back-to-back shots on goal, catching both balls, keeping West Virginia from getting onto the scoreboard.
With 17 minutes left in the second half, freshman defender Hannah Anderson scored with a penalty kick to put the Red Raiders on the scoreboard, 1-0.
Teeter received the third yellow for Tech in the second half after grabbing and holding her opponent.
With four minutes left in the game, Tech still led 13-7 in shot attempts and 4-2 shots on goal with the Mountaineers unable to get on the scoreboard.
Tech's 1-0 win marked its seventh shut out of the season and third shutout in conference play, according to Tech Athletics. The Red Raiders are now 3-0-1 in conference and 11-1-1 overall in the season.
The Red Raiders will head back to Lubbock to play Kansas at 1 p.m. on Sunday. Admission to the game is free with a military ID.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.