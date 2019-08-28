The No. 22 Texas Tech soccer team will compete against Oral Roberts at 7 p.m. on Thursday at the John B. Walker Soccer Complex.
After losing to New Mexico 1-0, the Red Raiders will head back home to face Oral Roberts as the Golden Eagles travel to Lubbock with a win under their belt. Oral Roberts' last game was against the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff and won 7-0, according to Oral Roberts Athletics.
Both the Red Raiders and Golden Eagles have posted a 1-1 record this season as the Red Raiders prepare to take on their next competitors.
Freshman forward Marisa Weichel made her first appearance as a Red Raider during her first game as a collegiate against San Diego. Minutes into her first game she scored her first goal and wished to continue winning with her teammates, she said.
“We need to learn from the loss and this week we need to be better than last week,” Weichel said. "We need to have fire in our eyes and be ready to go.”
This year three captains were named, including senior defender Gabbie Puente, senior defender Margaret Begley and senior midfielder Jayne Lydiatt. These captains and the rest of the team know the challenges they face ahead of them.
“We’ve got two tough games, and I think it’s perfect for us to open the homestand with something our fans will enjoy, and that our girls will be tested,” Tech head coach Tom Stone said.
“Tom (Stone) always says ‘there is beauty is battle’ so we not only have to focus on how good we can play and have to remember to be gritty so we can destroy those teams and as well as teams that play like us,” Puente said.
One of the captains, Margaret Begley, has had two back-to-back injuries on her ACL and now she has played in both regular-season games, Stone said. She is an inspiration to the team, he said.
“She motivates the team just as her personality and then being able to contribute to the game it helped everyone remember the player she was,” Puente said. “So now we can think of her as a soccer player and not just someone coming back from an injury.”
Margaret Begley assisted a corner goal with senior forward Demi Koulizakis in the game against San Diego.
Junior forward Kirsten Davis knew the system they had worked when they played San Diego and though they weren’t able to use their strategies in the game against New Mexico, she knows if they stick to their structure, they could be successful, she said.
“[The loss] will make us grittier because we know what it feels like to lose now and a hard loss, I feel like it's just going to give us more energy and not lose by one goal,” Davis said.
Following the home game against Oral Roberts, Tech will play continue its play at home at 7 p.m. on Sunday against North Texas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.