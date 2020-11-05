The Texas Tech women’s soccer team will play Texas in their last regular season match at the John Walker Soccer Complex at 7:15 p.m. on Friday.
Tech has faced Texas on 28 different occasions and has won eight games, tied four times and lost 16 times, according to Tech Athletics.
The Red Raiders' last victory against the Longhorns while at the John Walker was in 2018, according to Tech Athletics. During this match, senior forward Kirsten Davis, then a sophomore, scored the game-winning goal in the 86th minute and helped Tech win 1-0.
Since 2014, the pair of teams were to play in overtime five times in seven games, according to Tech Athletics. Sophomore defender Macy Schultz scored the game-winning goal in last year's Red Raider 2-1 overtime victory.
The Red Raiders will take the field with an overall and conference 1-4-2 record, according to Tech Athletics.
The Longhorns hold a 6-5 record when playing in Lubbock and have a two-year losing streak against the Red Raiders, according to Tech Athletics.
Texas enters the John Walker with a 4-4 overall and conference record and are 1-3 on the road, according to Texas Sports.
The Longhorns return to action after a 1-0 victory against Baylor, who Tech tied 0-0 earlier this season, according to Texas Sports.
Texas goalkeeper, senior Savannah Madden earned last week’s Big 12 weekly award for her time in front of the Longhorn’s net against Baylor. Madden faced a career-high of 10 shots on goal and saved every shot during the 90-minute match, according to Big 12 Sports.
In eight games, Texas has scored 11 goals and allowed eight while Tech has played in seven matches and scored five goals, allowing nine to reach their net, according to Big 12 Sports.
This is the Longhorns final match of the regular season while the Red Raiders have only two more games, including this one, to secure their second win of the season, according to Tech Athletics.
Tickets may be purchased at texastech.com and ESPN+ subscribers may watch the match from their devices
