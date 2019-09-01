The No. 22 Texas Tech soccer team will play North Texas at 7 p.m. on Sunday for their second home game of the season.
Tech will face the Eagles after defeating Oral Roberts 4-0 on Thursday, which improved the Red Raiders' overall record to 2-1 for this season, according to Tech Athletics.
The Eagles will travel to Lubbock with a 3-0 overall record with this match being North Texas' first away game of the regular season, according to Mean Green Sports.
The Red Raiders' history with the Eagles dates all the back to 1994, according to Tech Athletics. In the first game between the two, Tech picked up a 7-0 win and has played North Texas 10 times since then.
Out of the 11 games, Tech and North Texas have played, the Red Raiders have defeated the Eagles six times, lost four games and tied a single match in 1995, according to Tech Athletics. The two teams have only faced each other three times in the past nine years as Tech has beaten the Eagles in all three games.
Freshman defender Hannah Anderson is coming off of scoring her first goal of her collegiate career against Oral Roberts. With a new opponent, Anderson said her teammates know new plans must be made for a team like the Eagles.
“We are just going to take it one step at a time and just work together to find the goal,” Anderson said. “Hopefully we will pull out a win.”
Junior forward Ally Griffin was named First Team Academic All-Big 12 and was one of three Red Raiders to have a four-point game her sophomore season, in 2018, according to Tech Athletics. During the game against Oral Roberts, Griffin was seen wearing a knee brace for the whole game and did not receive playing time.
“It’s probably going to be a full season before we see her out here again,” head coach Tom Stone said. “She’s got rehab and it’s one of those procedures that could be quicker, but we won’t know until she starts her mobility but right now there is no mobility.”
Stone said Griffin’s injury does not involve her ACL and wants her to get her 100 percent healthy.
Tech will face Abilene Christian at 7 p.m. on Friday for the third straight home game of the year.
