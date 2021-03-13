The Texas Tech soccer team won 1-0 at the First Bossier Soccer Classic against Alabama. The Red Raider defense has now pitched back-to-back shutouts.
Starting Lineup
C- Captain
Sophomore goalkeeper Madison White
Junior defender Brittany Martin
C Junior defender Cassie Hiatt
Freshman defender Briley Weatherford
Freshman defender Elise Anderson
Senior midfielder Jordie Harr
Sophomore defender Hannah Anderson
Sophomore midfielder Haley Smith
Junior midfielder Charlotte Teeter
C Senior forward Kirsten Davis
Sophomore forward Macy Schultz
The Texas Tech soccer team continued their spring season with a 1-0 victory while playing Alabama in the First Bossier Soccer Classic. The Red Raider defense kept The Crimson Tide scoreless through both halves of the game.
Schultz started the Red Raiders off with a cross in the third minute, but the Crimson Tide cleared the shot before it did any damage.
In the 16th minute of the first half, Davis scored the first goal of the game and made the score 1-0.
Four minutes later, Anderson and Davis teamed up to try and score again however their shot was cleared.
Weatherford helped the defense stay strong in the 27th minute and cleared an Alabama cross, according to Tech Athletics.
Teeter got the chance to score with 12 minutes left in the half, but her shot was caught by Alabama.
Going into halftime, Tech had a 1-0 lead.
Hiatt defended the Red Raiders' post by blocking a Crimson Tide cross to start the second half.
Sophomore forward Madison Drenowatz made her spring debut, subbing in for Schultz in the 58th minute.
In the 64th minute, White dove and caught a Crimson Tide shot. White kept Alabama scoreless with the big save.
With 15 minutes left in the match, Davis assisted a shot to Drenowatz who got her first close shot, but in the end, Alabama cleared it.
In the final five minutes of the match, Alabama put pressure on Tech and tried to even the score. With a minute left, the Crimson Tide tried to shoot the game-tying goal, but White caught the cross to give Tech a 1-0 victory.
This is Tech’s second victory in the spring season, according to Tech Athletics.
The Red Raiders move on to Dallas to face Louisiana State on Saturday at a to be determined time.
