The Texas Tech women’s soccer team beat Texas in a 1-0 victory. This marked the Red Raiders’ second victory of the season and improved their record to 2-4-2, according to Tech Athletics.
Senior forward Kirsten Davis said she knew this rivalry match against Texas would be a fight until the end.
“There’s always a lot of momentum and just our mentality going into the game is really high knowing we are going to have to fight until the very end.” Davis said.
Texas started off the match with a free kick, however, the Red Raider defense was able to clear it.
Sophomore goalkeeper Madison White saved a Texas shot, and soon after sophomore Macy Schultz had her first shot against the Longhorns.
Senior forward Jade King tried to score in the ninth minute, but Texas was able to defend their net and keep King from scoring.
For about ten minutes, the pair of teams were going back and forth and kept the score 0-0.
With 11 minutes left in the air, sophomore defender Hannah Anderson tried to score, but Texas was ready and caught the ball.
With six minutes left in the first half, the Longhorns tried to get the upper hand, but their shot flew to the left and missed the Red Raider net. The score remained 0-0.
In the 44th minute of the match, White caught her fourth save of the night and neither teams got the opportunity to score going into halftime 0-0.
By end the first half, White faced nine shots and saved four. Texas has nine shots with four on goal while Tech has three shots with one on goal.
Going into the second half, head coach Tom Stone said the team pulled through and had one of the best second halves the Red Raiders have played this season.
In the third minute of the second half, Schultz had a chance to score but the shot flew left of Texas’ net.
Senior midfielder Amanda Porter assisted to senior forward Kirsten Davis who scored the first goal of the match. The Red Raiders were leading 1-0 with 36 minutes left in the match.
“I just knew when I got around the goal, I was just going to shoot it,” Davis said.
Davis tried to score again in the 61st minute, but the Texas goalkeeper cleared the shot.
Senior midfielder Jordie Harr kicked her first shot on goal, but it was just off the mark.
Texas had a free kick during the 73rd minute, but White caught the shot and kept the score 1-0.
Anderson had a chance to double the lead, but her shot hit the post and missed its mark. The score stayed 1-0 with 11 minutes left in the match.
Texas tried to tie the match, but White was ready and saved the shot in the 83rd minute.
Texas did not score, which allowed the Red Raider to win their second match of the season.
“We just knew that with these last two games that we wanted to just do whatever it takes, that’s our motto this season for our team,” Davis said. “We need to do what we need to do to win and play our best.”
The Red Raiders move on to face Kansas State in their last match of the season at 7 p.m. next Friday.
