The Texas Tech soccer team was ranked 14th in the nation as freshman goalkeeper Madison White was named the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week on Tuesday.
With a No. 14 ranking, the Red Raiders moved up four spots after being ranked No. 17 last week, according to the NCAA. Tech is the highest-ranked team in the Big 12 with Oklahoma State following with a No. 18 ranking. For the Red Raiders, this is the highest-ranking they have had so far this season.
Individually, White was named Defensive Player of the Week for her third Big 12 weekly award in three weeks, according to Tech Athletics. The last two awards were consecutive Freshman of the Week honors for White.
In a Tech's win in overtime against Iowa State, White faced 12 shots, according to Tech Athletics. Overall this season, White has recorded 14 saves and endured 45 shots, having only started in three games so far.
After an injury, junior goalkeeper Marissa Zucchetto is now playing in practices, and the starting lineup will be released Wednesday, announcing who will start for the Red Raiders next match at West Virginia at 7 p.m. Thursday.
