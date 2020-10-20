The Texas Tech women’s soccer team will continue their 2020 season after having started two goalkeepers at different points of the season. The Red Raiders have started both sophomore goalkeeper Madison White and freshman goalkeeper Madison Martin.
Tech has a 0-3-2 overall and conference record with a 0-1-1 record at the John Walker Soccer Complex, according Tech Athletics.
White is no stranger to the Tech roster. Last season, White earned Tech’s third Big 12 Freshman of the Year title, according to Tech Athletics. This honor came after starting in 13 games along with five Big 12 weekly awards throughout the 2019 season.
White started her career with the Red Raiders after she was put in during a match against UCF due to the injury of former goalkeeper Marissa Zucchetto. In her debut, White had seven saves, according to Tech Athletics. After that, White allowed only 13 goals to get past her, but saved 57.
This season, White was out of the first two games, but since then, has started and played in three games, according to Tech Athletics. White allowed two goals in each of the three matches to get past her and has a total of 10 saves. White has faced 44 shots while having played in 290 minutes of soccer.
The other goalie for Tech, Martin, transferred from Texas A&M, where she was a member of the Corps of Cadets for one semester. The Southlake native played soccer in high school and won a state title with her team in 2019, according to Tech Athletics. Martin was also Southlake’s first female football player, playing as the team’s kicker.
Martin joined the Tech roster with her older sister, junior defender Brittany Martin, according to Tech Athletics.
Martin made her collegiate debut this season against Baylor and played in 110 minutes, according to Tech Athletics. The walk-on goalkeeper posted eight saves and faced 16 shots during the match against the Bears and kept the match scoreless. After this match, Martin earned a weekly Big 12 Freshman of the Week award.
Martin then played and started in the road match against Kansas and played in a 90-minute match, according to Tech Athletics. Martin allowed one goal during the match and recorded her first loss of the season. Martin saved seven shots and four shots on goal.
In five matches, the Red Raiders have allowed seven goals past their keepers, according to Big 12 Sports. Tech has the allowed the eighth most goals in the Big 12, tied with Iowa State and Oklahoma. Tech continues their 2020 season with four more matches, two at home and two on the road.
The Red Raiders move on to face Iowa State at 7:15 p.m. on Friday at the John Walker Soccer Complex. Tickets can be purchased at texastech.com, and the match will be streamed for ESPN+ subscribers.
