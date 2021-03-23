Texas Tech soccer's spring matchup against North Texas has been canceled, according to a release from Tech Athletics.
The Mean Green have canceled the matchup to ensure rest ahead of conference play, according to the release.
With a void in their schedule, the Red Raiders are now in search of a new opponent, according to the release. If no opponent is found, Tech soccer will look forward to its next spring match against Baylor at 2 p.m. April 17.
