The Texas Tech soccer team is set to face No. 8 TCU at 7 p.m. on Oct. 28 as they host their last match of the regular season.
The Red Raiders currently hold a record of 11-4-2 and a Big 12 record of 4-3-1 after a 2-1 win against Kansas last Friday.
In the first half, Tech outshot Kansas 8-2, according to Texas Tech Athletics. The team did not score until the 44th minute, when sophomore forward Gisselle Kozarski scored the first goal of the game. This was Kozarski’s second goal of the season.
Senior forward Kirsten Davis scored the second goal for the Red Raiders in the 77th minute, assisted by graduate midfielder Jordie Harr, according to Tech Athletics. This was Davis’ 14th goal of the season, tying her for second in the nation.
Davis leads the team this season with 14 goals and 1,298 minutes of game play, according to Tech Athletics.
Davis was named Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week on Sept. 28 after her performances against Oklahoma, where she scored her first hat-trick and 100th career point, and Kansas State, where she scored her 10th goal of the season six minutes into the game, according to Tech Athletics. The following day, Davis also received the title of United Soccer Coaches’ NCAA Player of the Week
Davis recently talked about their last regular season match and going into postseason.
“We just know for our last game against TCU and then the Big 12 tournament that we have to give it everything we have,” Davis said. “It’s all or nothing.”
The Red Raiders are looking to wrap up the regular season with a win at home.
TCU currently holds a record of 14-2-1 with a conference record of 6-1-1 after a 3-2 win against Kansas State last Friday, according to TCU Athletics.
Senior forward Messiah Bright scored the first goal of the game in the 9th minute for the Horned Frogs, assisted by freshman forward Camryn Lancaster, according to TCU Athletics. This was Bright’s ninth goal of the season.
Junior midfielder Gracie Brian responded to Kansas State claiming a 2-1 lead with a goal in the 66th minute that tied the game, according to TCU Athletics. A minute later, Lancaster scored the third and final goal for the Horned Frogs that was assisted by senior defender Brandi Peterson, making the final score 3-2.
Bright leads the team this season with nine goals, scoring a brace against Ohio State, according to TCU Athletics. Junior forward Grace Collins and Lancaster both trail closely behind with eight and seven goals, both scoring braces in the 7-0 win against Stephen F. Austin.
Fans can watch Tech take on No. 8 TCU on ESPN+.
