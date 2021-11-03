After their quarterfinal match against Oklahoma State ended in a 5-4 penalty win, the Texas Tech soccer team will participate in the Big 12 tournament semifinals at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 4 in Round Rock.
For the second time this season, the team will face the Big 12 regular season champion TCU. In the Red Raiders’ last matchup against the Horned Frogs, the 90-minute match ended 1-0 with senior forward Messiah Bright scoring a late goal for her team in the 85th minute.
Tech currently holds a record of 11-5-3 and a conference record of 4-4-1, according to Tech Athletics. Meanwhile, the Horned Frogs have a 15-2-2 overall record and a conference record of 7-1-1.
Senior forward Kirsten Davis continues to lead the Red Raiders this season with 14 goals, according to Tech Athletics. Freshman forward Ashleigh Williams trails behind Davis with eight goals and freshman defender Macy Blackburn leads the team with nine assists.
Junior goalkeeper Madison White has played every minute for the Red Raiders this season, completing 49 saves and eight shutouts, according to Tech Athletics.
TCU finished its game against Iowa State on Sunday with a 0-0 draw, the Horned Frogs ultimately winning the match 3-2 due to penalty kicks, according to TCU Athletics.
Bright leads the Horned Frogs this season with 10 goals, according to TCU Athletics. Trailing behind her are junior forward Grace Collins and freshman forward Camryn Lancaster with eight and seven goals, respectively. Collins and Lancaster lead the Horned Frogs in assists this season with eight each.
Sophomore goalkeeper Lauren Kellett has played 1,651 minutes for the Horned Frogs this season, making 64 saves and completing nine shutouts, according to TCU Athletics.
Tech head coach Tom Stone said he knew what his team needs to do to prepare for another game against the Horned Frogs.
“I think what we have to do is reflect enough on our game against TCU last week to pull from it what we need,” Stone said. “At the same time, we know it won’t be a repeat, and if we come out doing exactly the same thing and they do the exact same thing then maybe we’re asking for trouble.”
Stone said the OSU win was a meaningful one, helping the team in the next game against the defending Big 12 champions.
“We’re just so thrilled,” he said. “These guys have had such an up and down year with so many kids unavailable, so many kids hurt. To have everybody here and to pull together like they did, in the end we had the fortitude to win in penalties and that says a lot about these young ladies.”
Fans can watch the matchup between Tech and TCU on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.