The Texas Tech women’s soccer team was defeated by Oklahoma State in a 2-1 overtime loss. This was the Red Raiders fourth loss of the season and first overtime loss.
Sophomore goalkeeper Madison White had two early saves against the Cowgirls in the fifth and seventh minute of the match.
Sophomore defender Macy Schultz scored a goal in the ninth minute of the match and gave Tech an early 1-0 lead.
The Cowgirls began to gain momentum in the 24th minute, and tried to score their first goal of the match, but Tech’s backline was able to clear every attempt their opponents made.
The Cowgirls tried to score in the 31st minute, but the Red Raiders kicked it out of bounds.
OSU scored a game-tying goal with only one-minute left in the first half. While Tech tried to keep the goal out, Macy Hairgrove was injured and walked off the field after the goal.
The pair of teams went into halftime with a 1-1 score.
In the 50th minute of the match, OSU tried to take the lead and was in Tech’s box before the Red Raiders finally cleared the shot.
White dove in the air and saved a Cowgirl shot in the 61st minute. A minute latre White saved two more shots and helped keep the score 1-1 with 25 minutes left in the match.
OSU had a corner kick in the 68th minute, and their shot went right into the hands of White.
For ten minutes, the pair of teams went back and forth and did not have a solid chance to score and kept the score 1-1.
In the 84th minute, White made her seventh save of the of night, by diving onto the ball after OSU ran into Tech’s box.
In the last minute of the match, the Cowgirls tried to score, but White tipped the shot and it went over the Red Raiders’ net.
By the end of the 90 minutes, the Red Raiders had nine total saves while OSU had one. The Cowgirls also had 21 total shots while Tech had five.
A scoreless second half forced overtime for the pair of teams.
In the first period of overtime, OSU tried to score on their 20th corner kick of the night but their shot was deflected and cleared by the Red Raiders.
In the 97th minute, the Cowgirls fired at Tech’s net, but the backline cleared the shot.
The Cowgirls scored the game winning golden goal with 52 seconds left in the first period of overtime.
This loss dropped Tech to a 1-4-2 record, according to Tech Athletics. The Red Raiders move on to their last home match of the season at 7:15 p.m. on Nov. 6 versus Texas.
