The Red Raiders now have a 0-2-2 overall and conference record after a 1-2 loss against West Virginia on Friday while at the John Walker.
Sophomore goalkeeper Madison White made her first save of the night five minutes into the match.
After that, the Mountaineers used a penalty kick during the tenth minute and tried to score but White caught the shot keeping the game scoreless.
Two minutes later, senior defender Margaret Begley receive a yellow card for a late dig at the Mountaineers.
Thirty minutes into the first half, the Red Raiders gained possession and passed the ball to senior forward Kirsten Davis. Davis shot her at goal, but her effort was unsuccessful as the Mountaineer goalkeeper caught the shot.
By the end of the first half, the Red Raiders only had one shot on goal. The Mountaineers had a total of four shots with two of those being shots on goal.
Neither teams could score and went into halftime, 0-0.
Within the first two minutes of the second half, West Virginia scored the first goal of the night. The shot slipped through White’s fingers and entered the back of Tech’s net.
Two minutes later, The Mountaineers tried to score again with a penalty kick, but White saved and cleared the shot before the Mountaineers could capitalize.
15 minutes into the second half, White caught her fifth save of the match and kept the match 0-1.
During the 79th minute the Red Raider defense cleared a shot that close Tech’s box. The defense helped White keep the ball out of Tech’s net and kept the score 0-1.
West Virginia scored their second goal of the night during the 81st minute. This doubled the mountaineers lead with about nine minutes in the match.
With Two minutes left in the match, Davis scored the first goal of the night for the Red Raiders. The score was 1-2.
However, it was too little, too late for Tech, and they could not find the equalizer down the stretch.
Tech will now turn their focus to their second ranked matchup in a row against TCU next Friday on the road.
