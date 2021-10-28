The Texas Tech soccer team fell to No. 8 TCU 1-0 on Thursday, Oct. 28 at the John Walker Soccer Complex. This was the Red Raiders’ last home game of the season.
With the Big 12 tournament starting on Sunday, a win for tonight’s game was essential to both teams.
TCU freshman forward Camryn Lancaster opened the match with a shot in the second minute that was blocked by Tech junior goalkeeper Madison White.
Senior forward Kirsten Davis took a shot in the 24th minute that nearly put the Red Raiders on the board, but it flew just above the net.
In the 35th minute, a yellow card was called on TCU freshman defender Brenna Brosam. Five minutes later, Tech freshman midfielder Cassie Taylor received the second yellow card of the night.
After a slow 45 minutes, the Horned Frogs ended with three shots and two on goal, while the Red Raiders had four shots and one on goal.
TCU opened the second half with two consecutive shots from senior forward Messiah Bright and junior forward Grace Collins.
The Red Raiders responded with two consecutive shots of their own, first from freshman defender Macy Blackburn followed by senior midfielder Charlotte Teeter.
In the 62nd minute, Davis took another shot to claim the first lead of the game, but it was saved by TCU sophomore goalkeeper Lauren Kellett.
Collins took a shot for the Horned Frogs in the 83rd minute that resulted in a save by White. The intensity on the field began to rise as the time whined down.
A yellow card was called on Jen Rose in the 84th minute.
With five minutes left in the game, Bright took a shot that found the back of the net, giving TCU the first lead of the night.
Davis took a shot in the 88th minute in an attempt to tie the game, but it flew right of the net.
“They pressed us higher. Ultimately, that became a weapon for them,” said head coach Tom Stone Stone. “When they subbed it was a big benefit for us, but then the (TCU) starters came back on fresh. It is certainly a very effective way to win games because they’ve got that many talented attackers.”
Regulation ended with TCU having 10 shots and five on goal, and Tech having eight shots and three on goal.
Stone said he will look at what he would take away from this loss going into the Big 12 playoffs on Sunday.
“I think we come out of the game knowing that our team is still improving,” said Stone. “(Oklahoma State) knows us well, we know them well, but really it’s just about attitude now. I think this team is sufficiently gutted by the result, but sufficiently buoyed by their performance.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.