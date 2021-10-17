The Texas Tech soccer team fell to No. 21 West Virginia 2-0 at 12 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 16, at the Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium.
The two teams kept each other scoreless throughout the first 45-minute half.
West Virginia freshman forward Dilary Heredia-Beltran took the first shots of the game in the sixth and seventh minutes, resulting in junior goalkeeper Madison White making two saves and keeping the game scoreless.
Senior forward Kirsten Davis responded to West Virginia’s intensity with a close call in the 12th minute, but it was saved by junior goalkeeper Kayza Massey.
Freshman defender Lisa Schöppl came off the field for West Virginia in the 18th minute due to an injury to her left arm.
A shot by West Virginia sophomore forward Chloe Adler in the 26th minute nearly put the Mountaineers on the board, but another save from White kept West Virginia from claiming the lead.
In the 37th minute, a shot from West Virginia sophomore midfielder Lily McCarthy was saved by White, making this White’s fourth save of the half.
Tech senior midfielder Charlotte Teeter came off the field in the 44th minute due to an injury to her right leg.
The first half closed with White completing four saves and Massey completing one.
A foul on Kirsten Davis in the 46th minute opened the second half.
West Virginia junior midfielder Maya McCutcheon took the first shot of the half in the 51st minute, followed by a shot by Heredia-Beltran in the 54th minute that flew east of the net.
In the 59th minute a yellow card was called on Tech senior defender Cassie Hiatt.
West Virginia claimed the first lead of the game in the 70th minute with a goal from senior midfielder Isabella Sibley, assisted by McCutcheon.
A shot by Tech sophomore forward Gisselle Kozarski in the 76th minute nearly equalized the game, but it was saved by Massey, keeping the game 1-0.
Kozarski attempted another shot in the 80th minute but it fell left of the net.
With less than a minute left in regulation, Sibley doubled the score for the Mountaineers by scoring her second goal of the game.
Junior defender Hannah Anderson gave one last goal attempt with a few seconds left in regulation, but it was saved by Massey.
The match ended with Tech having eight shots with three on goal, and West Virginia having 14 shots and seven on goal.
