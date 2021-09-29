The Texas Tech soccer team is set to take on the Baylor Bears for their third game of conference play at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 30 at Betty Lou Mays Soccer Field.
Tech will head into the game on a three-game winning streak after recently defeating Kansas State 2-0. This brought Tech’s record to 9-1-1.
Senior forward Kirsten Davis scored the first goal of the game in the sixth minute, Davis’ 10th goal of the season.
Freshman forward Ashleigh Williams followed shortly after with a goal from 18 yards out, doubling the score for the Red Raiders.
The match ended 2-0 with Tech having 16 shots, seven of which were on goal, and five saves. Kansas State ended the game with 13 shots and five on goal, along with five saves.
Baylor will host Tech after coming off a 2-1 win against No. 8 TCU on Sunday afternoon. Baylor currently holds a record of 6-2-3.
Baylor senior forward Taylor Moon scored the first goal for the Bears in the 13th minute with an assist from junior midfielder Maddie Algya.
The rest of the first half was quiet on both sides, but the Bears came out in the second half with the same fight they had in the beginning of the first, according to Baylor University Athletics.
Within the first five minutes, Baylor was back on the board with a shot from junior forward Elizabeth Kooiman. This was Kooiman’s second goal of the season.
The match ended with Baylor taking nine shots with four on goal and seven saves. TCU took 21 shots and with eight on goal, along with two saves.
Since 1999, the two teams have gone head-to-head 23 times. The Bears currently hold a winning record of 13-4-6 against the Red Raiders. During their last matchup, the teams ended in a 0-0 tie after going into double overtime.
Fans can stream the game live on ESPN+.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.