Lubbock, TX (79409)

Today

Mostly sunny this morning. A few showers developing during the afternoon. High 81F. NW winds shifting to NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 59F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.