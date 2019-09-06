The Texas Tech soccer team shut out Abilene Christian (ACU), 3-0, on Friday for the Red Raiders’ third straight shutout win at home this season.
Before the game started, the five seniors on the team were honored for their commitment to the soccer program. The five seniors included defender Margaret Begley, forward Demi Koulizakis, defender Gabbie Puente, midfielder Savanna Jones and midfielder Jayne Lydiatt.
“I wouldn’t want to be a senior with anyone else,” Jones said. “They’re amazing and we are all so different and we all mesh well together, and we are friends with everyone and it just makes it so fun.”
Each of the five seniors was a part of the starting lineup as Begley earned her first start in three years after injuring her ACL in two consecutive seasons, according to Tech Athletics.
Two minutes into the first half, junior forward Kirsten Davis scored a goal to give Tech an early 1-0 lead against the Wildcats.
With 36 minutes left in the first half, ACU attempted a shot but it was caught by junior goalkeeper Marissa Zucchetto.
After 28 minutes of play, a penalty is committed by ACU which allowed freshman defender Hannah Anderson to score a goal on the first penalty kick attempt of her collegiate career, according to Tech Athletics. Anderson’s goal gave the Red Raiders a 2-0 lead.
Just a minute after Anderson’s goal, Davis recorded an assist as Koulizakis scored another goal for the Red Raiders. With the goal, ACU trailed 3-0 with 27 minutes left.
With five minutes left in the first half, the Red Raiders were given a corner kick but are could not increase the lead, keeping the score at 3-0 going into the second half.
At the beginning of the second half, Begley attempted a shot but failed to add another goal to the score. With 43 minutes of the second half Tech still led 3-0.
With nine minutes left of the game, redshirt sophomore defender Brittany Martin collided with one of her competitors and injured herself. Martin was escorted off the field and sophomore midfielder Jen Rose stepped in her spot for the game.
After a battle for possession, neither team could score another goal, resulting in the Red Raiders winning, 3-0, in their fifth regular-season game, according to Tech Athletics.
“I thought this was the best ACU has played us ever,” head coach Tom Stone said. “They made it difficult for us at times and we had to weather through their style of play and there was good possession for them.”
As the Red Raiders earned the win, Tech has now posted a 5-0 record in its last five Senior Night games.
With another shut out at home, Tech will face Arkansas State at 1 p.m. on Sunday for a final home game before an 18-day hiatus from Lubbock.
Jones said, whether they are traveling or at home, the Red Raiders have a goal for every opponent they face.
“Our goal we always say is, 'shout out with the shut out,'” Jones said. “We do not want them to score and we hope to keep shutting teams out and we want to score but we don’t want them to score on us.”
