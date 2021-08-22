The Texas Tech women’s soccer team forced a draw its first road contest of the year against UC San Diego at 1p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 22 at Triton Soccer Stadium.
The Tritons began the game by pressuring the Red Raiders and controlling the tempo early in the first half. Pushing the tempo on both sides of the ball and not allowing Tech to find any rhythm offensively.
Tech struggled with injuries throughout the first half with the first injury during the 14th minute into the match when junior forward Macy Shultz exited the game. Shultz was replaced by freshman forward Ashleigh Williams. The score remained 0-0.
The first shot of the game came 16 minutes into the first half when Williams attempted a low shot but was denied by the Tritons goalkeeper.
UC San Diego attempted it's first and only shot of the 1st half in the 21st minute when senior midfielder Caitlin McCarthy missed above the goal.
Senior forward Kirsten Davis attempted three of Tech's seven shots during the first half. Davis exited the contest for a brief period after a collision but returned soon after.
Tech found shots during the first half of the match but were unable to capitalize due to the Tritons forcing quick shots. While the Tritons were consistently advancing the ball downfield they could not find open looks and only attempted one shot to Tech’s seven.
Tech and UC San Diego finished the first half tied 0-0.
The Red Raiders and the Tritons both had 3 fouls each by the end of the first half. This contest proved physically demanding as the game was stopped on numerous occasions due to collisions and injuries.
The second half began tied at zero. Both teams came out looking for an early advantage but were met with the same defensive battle as seen in the first half.
Offense then picked up 20 minutes into the second half of the contest as UC San Diego sophomore forward Kennedy Carter attempted the Tritons first goal of the second half but was saved by junior goalkeeper Madison White.
Immediately after, Carter attempted another shot on goal and scored the first goal of the match off an assist by McCarthy. This gave the Tritons the lead 1-0.
Tech responded 25 minutes into the second half with a goal by Shultz who was injured earlier in the first half. After 15 shots on goal this was Tech's first one reaching the back of their opponents net.
Both teams held on defensively the remainder of the second half and the score was tied 1-1 at the end of regulation. The contest went on to golden goal, where the first team to score a goal during the two ten-minute periods would be victorious.
Through the first 10 minute period of extra time, neither teams were able to strike a goal and the match went on to the second period of overtime. Neither teams were able to finish off the match with a game winning goal and the end of the second period concluded the 1-1 draw.
Tech attempted 22 shots while UC San Diego only attempted 6. Tritons sophomore goalkeeper Grace Taylor had 7 saves on the day in order to prevent Tech from taking the lead at any point in the match.
Tech will return home to begin a four game home stretch beginning with Hartford on Thursday, Aug. 26 at 7 p.m. at the John Walker Soccer Complex.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.