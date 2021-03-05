The Texas Tech women’s soccer team had a 7-0 victory versus Southwest on Friday at the John Walker Soccer complex.
Starting Lineup for Texas Tech:
*C- Captain
Sophomore goalkeeper Madison White
Junior defender Brittany Martin
C Junior defender Cassie Hiatt
Freshman defender Briley Weatherford
Freshman defender Elise Anderson
Junior midfielder Jen Rose
Freshman midfielder Avery Chaney
Junior midfielder Charlotte Teeter
C Senior forward Kirsten Davis
Senior midfielder Jordie Harr
Sophomore forward Macy Schultz
In the fourth minute of the match, Davis pressed USW and assisted to Teeter who then scored the first goal of the spring session for Tech.
This gave the Red Raiders an early 1-0 lead with 40 minutes left in the first half.
In the 11th minute, Davis got close to scoring, but her shot hit the Lady Mustang's crossbar and was deflected out of the box.
Schultz was able to double the lead in the 21st minute of the match with a goal flying past USW’s goalkeeper.
With nine minutes left in the first half, freshman forward Gisselle Kozarski had a corner kick opportunity, which allowed Martin the chance to score.
In the final stretch of the first half, Davis and sophomore midfielder Haley Smith tried to get one last goal in, but their shots were caught by USW’s goalkeeper.
Tech ended the first half with a 3-0 lead against the Lady Mustangs.
For ten minutes, Tech continued to put extreme pressure of USW and stay on their side of the field.
In the 51st minute, Anderson was on the right corner of the field and kick a far shot that rolled right into the net of USW.
This was Anderson’s first goal of her career, according to Tech Athletics.
This gave Tech its fourth goal of the match to while USW had zero.
USW tripped Davis which gave Tech a penalty kick, in the 56th minute. Davis took advantage of the opportunity and shot towards in the left corner of USW’s net to score the fifth goal.
Not even a full minute later, Davis took control again offensively and shot right in the middle for her second goal of the night. With 30 minutes left in the game, Tech was winning 6-0.
For the remainder of the game, Tech continued to keep stay on the USW’s side of the field, with about 17 shots.
Freshman goalkeeper Madison Martin made her spring debut and took White’s place to defend the net in the 76th minute.
With five minutes left in the match, Kozarski scored one last goal for the Red Raiders to make the score 7-0.
The Red Raiders move on to face Alabama on the road at 2 p.m. Saturday.
