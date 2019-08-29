The No. 22 Texas Tech soccer team defeated Oral Roberts 4-0 in the Red Raiders’ first home game of the season on Thursday.
In the third minute of the first half, junior goalkeeper Marissa Zucchetto caught the first shot-on-goal attempt of the night to keep the score at 0-0. Following Zucchetto’s save, junior forward Kirsten Davis assisted junior midfielder Jordie Harr on her first goal of the night in the seventh minute giving the Red Raiders’ a 1-0 lead. The goal was Harr’s first goal since 2017, according to Tech Athletics.
In the 30th minute, Davis attempted to score another goal but was unsuccessful keeping the score at 1-0. Six minutes later, Tech received a corner kick which allowed freshman defender Hannah Anderson to score her first goal of her career, according to Tech athletics, giving the Red Raiders a 2-0 lead with 13 minutes left in the first half.
Three minutes later, Davis successfully scored her first goal of the game to give the Red Raiders a 3-0 lead at the end of the first half.
At the start of the second half, Davis shot and scored her second goal of the night making it her second game of the season having two goals in a single game, according to Tech athletics. With Davis’ goal, Tech lead the Golden Eagles 4-0.
With 30 minutes left of the game, freshman midfielder, Penelope Mulenga attempted to score but the Golden Eagles’ goalie stopped the ball with a catch keeping the score at 4-0. After a back-and-forth battle for possession of the ball for more than 30 minutes, the Red Raiders’ defense hindered the Golden Eagles from scoring. Keeping Oral Roberts from scoring, the Red Raiders finished the game, 4-0, winning their home opener.
With this victory, Tech is now 2-1 this season and is set to play North Texas at 7 p.m. on Sunday for another home game.
