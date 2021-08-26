The Texas Tech soccer team kicked off a four-game home stretch with a 1-0 victory over Hartford at 7 p.m. on Thursday night at the John Walker Soccer Complex.
In the tenth minute of the first half, a missed header by junior defender Hannah Anderson nearly gave the Red Raiders the early advantage, but instead the score remained 0-0.
Possessions were lacking throughout the first half as both teams struggled with turnovers and opportunities to score were scarce.
In the 13th minute of the first half, the Red Raiders missed two opportunities when junior forward Macy Schultz attempted an off-target shot. Senior midfielder Charlotte Teeter was then denied by the Hawks goalkeeper Maia Perez on a line drive towards the goal.
In the 14th minute, the Hawks attempted their first shot of the game when sophomore forward May Cervone attempted an off-target shot. A couple minutes later in the 18th minute of the first half, Hartford’s Chloe Layne missed on an off-target shot.
Thirty minutes into the match, freshman forward Ashleigh Williams turned a high pass from freshman defender Macy Blackburn into a missed header that almost gave Tech the lead. Tech attempted five shots to Hartford’s two shots in the first half.
Defense stood tall the remainder of the half as the teams entered the halftime tied 0-0. Hawks goalkeeper Maia Perez had two saves while Tech did not record a save in the first half.
The Red Raiders scored a goal two minutes into the second half, but it was called back due to a penalty.
The score stayed tied at zero up until the 65th minute of the match when freshman defender Jaycee Williams attempted a shot-on-goal that was deflected by the Hawks goalkeeper; however, Williams attempted a second shot off the deflection which connected for the first goal of the game. This was the first goal of her Tech career.
The Red Raiders started to emphasize ball control once they took the lead. Tech slowed the pace down while still attacking the goal, looking to extend the lead.
Hartford’s defense contained Tech for a majority of the game but failed to find opportunities on offense. Tech’s defense held the Hawks to three total shots the entire match and attempted 15 of their own.
Hawks goalkeeper Perez kept Tech from furthering the lead by registering six saves throughout the match.
Tech’s defense held on the remainder of the second period and secured the 1-0 victory over Hartford.
Tech now has a 2-0-1 overall record; meanwhile, this victory gave Hartford their first defeat of the season.
The Red Raiders will be back in action at 7 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 29 at John Walker Soccer Complex, where they will take on Abilene Christian University.
