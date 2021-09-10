The Texas Tech women's soccer team were victorious in their mid-week matchup against the Arizona Wildcats on Thursday night.
Tech defeated the Wildcats 2-1 in a defensive battle that saw the Red Raiders get offensive breakthroughs from seniod forward Kirsten Davis and freshman forward Ashleigh Williams.
Davis came out of the gate firing, attempting the first two shots of the game but missed both shots up and away.
Both teams' defensive play was aggressive in the first half of the match with neither team able to secure a goal. The Wildcats had two fouls while the Red Raiders had one in the first half.
Arizona redshirt senior forward Jill Aguilera attempted twice to score a goal in the 42nd and 44th minute but missed on one and was blocked by Tech goalkeeper Madison White.
Tech out played the Wildcats in the first half in shots, 9-3 but the Wildcats had three saves on their end.
The second half started with both teams attempting to gain an advantage. Arizona's Madison Goerlinger attempted a shot on goal in the 47th minute but was denied by White.
48 minutes into the matchup Davis put the Red Raiders in front when she got the ball on the other side of the field and went coast-to-coast to score the first goal of the matchup. Sending the ball into the right corner of the net.
In the 52nd minute, senior midfielder Charlotte Teeter shot on goal but sent it flying over the goal. The score remained 1-0 Tech.
The Wildcats attempted back-to-back shots in the 59th and 60th minutes but both shots were rejected by Tech's White.
A minute later in the 61st minute, the Red Raiders extended their lead off of a goal from Williams. Davis dribbled the ball to the left side of the goal and set the assist to Williams who finished the goal in the right corner of the net.
74 minutes into the match, the Wildcats cut the lead in half in part to a goal by Freshman midfielder/forward Marley Chappel. This would make the score 2-1 in favor of Tech.
Tech would hold on for the remaining 15 minutes of the match and get the 2-1 victory in Arizona on Thursday night.
Tech out shot the Wildcats in the match 19-10 with each team finishing with 5 saves each. Tech moves to 6-0-1 on the season while Arizona falls to 2-3-0.
Texas Tech stays in Arizona to battle the Arizona State Sun Devils on Sunday, Sept. 12 at noon. The game can be streamed on the Pac-12 Network.
