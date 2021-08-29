The Texas Tech women's soccer team defeated the Abilene Christian Wildcats 6-0 at 7 p.m. on Aug. 29 at John Walker Soccer Complex.
The beginning stages of the match proved a physical battle for possession of the ball. Many highly contested possessions resulted in collisions and turnovers for both squads.
Ten minutes into the first half, senior forward Kirsten Davis sped past defenders for an open shot but missed it left of the goal.
Davis returned to the starting lineup after missing the previous game against Hartford due to a minor injury, head coach Tom Stone said.
Through 12 minutes of the contest, Tech had attempted four shots while the Wildcats struggled to find a shot.
The Wildcats pressed the Red Raiders early on the defensive end. This would result in junior forward Macy Schultz getting behind the defense in the 13th minute of the first half and breaking loose for a goal in the left corner of the net.
This goal gave Tech an early 1-0 lead.
In the 22nd minute of the first half, Davis again sped past defenders for an open shot and connected it for the second goal of the half. This pushed the Red Raiders' lead to 2-0.
The remainder of the first half was a defensive battle and the teams headed into the half with a score of 2-0.
In the second half of the game, Schultz scored her second goal in the 46th minute of the match and tripled the Red Raiders' lead 3-0.
Less than a minute later, also in the 46th minute, Kirsten Davis matched Schultz with her second goal of the game. This pushed the Red Raiders' lead to 4-0.
The Wildcats continued to struggle on the defensive end as freshman defender Macy Blackburn scored her first goal of the season in the 49th minute of the match. The Red Raiders expanded the lead to 5-0.
Fifty three minutes into the match, Schultz nailed a shot in the top corner of the goal and completed the hat trick with her third goal of the match off an assist from Davis.
The remainder of the game was a defensive struggle and the score remained 6-0 in favor of the Red Raiders.
Schultz scored half of the Red Raiders' goals of the night. She was substituted out of the match midway through the second half.
Tech attempted 17 shots to the Wildcats' seven and both teams had four saves each. The Red Raiders advance to 3-0-1 in the season while Abilene Christian moves to 1-2-0 in the year.
This is Tech's third straight win of the season. The Red Raiders are undefeated at home this season, according to Tech Athletics.
The Red Raiders will next face Cal State Fullerton at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 5 at John Walker Soccer Complex. The game can be streamed on ESPN+.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.