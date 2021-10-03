The Texas Tech soccer team fell to Texas after their match at 1 p.m. on Sunday at the Mike A. Myers Stadium.
Texas claimed the lead early in the 8th minute with a goal by sophomore midfielder Julia Grosso. This goal was Grosso’s 20th goal of her Texas soccer career.
Tech senior forward Kirsten Davis was able to get a shot off in the 32nd minute which hit the left goal post. Junior forward Macy Schultz was able to obtain the rebound and get a shot off, which fell off target and hit the crossbar.
A yellow card was called on Texas freshman center back Emily Jane Cox in the 36th minute.
At the end of the first half, Texas defense was able to keep Tech from finding their equalizer as they held a 1-0 lead.
As the second half became underway, the intensity on the field picked up as the Red Raiders fought to tie the game.
After a slow stretch, Texas freshman midfielder Ashlyn Miller got a shot that almost resulted in doubling the score. Tech junior goalkeeper Madison White was able to make the save for the Red Raiders.
In the 84th minute, a yellow card was called on Texas fifth-year goalkeeper Savannah Madden. This was Texas’ second yellow card of the game.
Tech ended the 90-minute regulation falling to Texas 1-0.
The Red Raiders had 11 shots in total with two on goal, and the Longhorns led with 12 shots in total and four on goal.
