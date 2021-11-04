The Texas Tech soccer team fell to No. 9 TCU 3-0 at 4:30 p.m. on Nov. 4 in Round Rock during the Big 12 semifinals.
This is the second matchup of the season between the Red Raiders and the Big 12 regular season champions. In their first meeting, TCU senior forward Messiah Bright managed to score a late goal in the 85th minute, giving the Horned Frogs a 1-0 win.
In the semifinals, TCU struck first in the 11th minute with Bright scoring the first goal of the game and putting the Horned Frogs on the board. Graduate defender Jenna Winebrenner completed the assist.
Five minutes later, Tech freshman forward Ashleigh Williams took a shot that nearly resulted in Tech finding its equalizer, but it was blocked by a TCU defender.
Bright took another shot in the 22nd minute aiming for a Horned Frog goal, but Tech junior goalkeeper Madison White made a diving save that kept the game 1-0.
In the 27th minute, Bright found the back of the net and doubled the score for her team with an assist from freshman midfielder Oli Pena and junior forward Grace Collins.
Sophomore forward Gisselle Kozarski took a shot in the 35th minute in an attempt to put the Red Raiders on the board, but it flew just right of the net.
Junior defender Hannah Anderson attempted to head the ball in the net at the end of the 44th minute, ultimately missing and resulting in a Horned Frog lead at the end of the half.
At the end of the initial 45 minutes, TCU held an 8-3 shot advantage against the Red Raiders.
Kozarski opened the half for the Red Raiders by taking a shot in the 48th minute that flew far of the right post.
Senior forward Kirsten Davis took her first shot of the game in the 51st minute, resulting in a save from TCU sophomore goalkeeper Lauren Kellett. This shot was Tech’s first shot on goal of the match.
The defense on both ends of the field managed to hold down each other’s offense with both teams letting off very few shots.
In the 79th minute, TCU junior forward Skylar Heinrich scored the third goal of the match for the Horned Frogs. The assist was completed by freshman forward Lauren Memoly.
In the 82nd minute, a yellow card was called on Memoly.
At the end of the 90-minute match, Texas Tech had 10 shots with two on goal, and TCU had 14 shots and five on goal.
