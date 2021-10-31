The Texas Tech soccer team defeated Oklahoma State in penalty kicks in the Big 12 quarterfinals at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 31 in Round Rock. Tech outscored with five penalty kicks while Oklahoma State scored four.
Tech freshman defender Macy Blackburn had the first close shot of the game in the fourth minute that was saved by Cowgirl freshman goalkeeper Evie Vitali.
Senior midfielder Jen Rose put up two shots for the Red Raiders, one in the third minute and one in the 13th, both landing off target.
Senior forward Kirsten Davis had one good look in the half, using a cross from Blackburn to score, but her shot landed off target.
Oklahoma State found its momentum in the 20th minute with senior midfielder Grace Yochum taking the first shot for the Cowgirls but was denied by Tech junior goalkeeper Madison White.
The Cowgirls tallied only one more shot in the half from freshman forward/midfielder Samiah Phiri, while senior midfielder Charlotte Teeter and redshirt junior midfielder Marissa Ling took two more shots for the Red Raiders.
The 45-minute half ended in a 0-0 draw.
Oklahoma State junior forward/midfielder Olyvia Dowell took the first shot of the half in the 50th minute that was denied by White.
Teeter responded in the 51st minute with a shot towards the bottom right of the net that was denied by Vitali. Yochum took a shot seconds later that fell off target.
In the 66th minute, Blackburn took a shot that almost gave Tech the lead, but Vitali made a diving save, keeping the game scoreless.
Rose weaved through the Cowgirl defense in the 71st minute, taking a shot that was denied by Vitali.
After the two teams went back and forth with one shot after another, the 90-minute regulation ended in a 0-0 draw, resulting in two 10-minute overtime periods.
About halfway into the first 10-minute period, a yellow card was called on the Tech staff.
At the end of the 100th minute, the score remained 0-0, with junior midfielder Penelope Mulenga taking the only shot of the period.
The Red Raiders opened the second overtime period with a corner kick that was cleared away from the back post.
Davis received a yellow card with five minutes remaining in the game, followed by a second yellow card being called on the Tech staff.
At the end of the 110 minutes, the two teams failed to find the back of the net, forcing the match to head into penalty kicks.
Blackburn, junior forward Macy Schultz, Teeter, freshman forward Ashleigh Williams, junior defender Hannah Anderson and graduate midfielder Jordie Harr shot penalty kicks for the Red Raiders, making five out of six.
Anderson was the only Red Raider to have her shot denied by the Cowgirl goal keeper.
Yochum, fifth-year defender Kim Rodriguez, senior defender Ally Jackson, Phiri, fifth-year defender Charme Morgan and junior defender Summer Chafin shot for the Cowgirls, making four out of six.
White saved the two shots which helped Tech advance to the next round of the tournament.
The Red Raiders will move on to participate in the Big 12 semifinals on Thursday, Nov, 4 facing Big 12 regular season champion Texas Christian at a to-be-determined time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.