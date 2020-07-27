On Monday, Tech Head coach Tom Stone announced that transfers Sydney Malmstrom and Madison Drenowatz have signed to the program.
Malmstrom was the anchor to a national champion Tyler squad, who shut out 12 teams on the season. The six-foot-two Whitehouse native, in 1,530 minutes in goal, allowed only 12 balls to get past her, according to a Tech Athletics release. Malmstrom started in all 23 games for the Apaches and assisted them to a 21-1-1 record on their way to a national title in 2019.
Named an All-American her sophomore year, she will enter the Tech program as a junior.
On the other end of the pitch, transfer forward Drenowatz is heading into her sophomore season with Tech after a 13-goal freshman season at Rochester.
In over 2,100 minutes at forward, the Grapevine product led the team in goals and ranked 3rd in the University Athletic Association conference in the same category, according to Rochester Athletics. As a freshman, Drenowatz was named 2nd Team All-Region by the United Soccer Coaches and was tabbed 2nd Team All-UAA.
The addition of Malmstrom and Drenowatz bring Tech soccer’s new fall roster total to nine.
