Texas Tech Women's Soccer vs. West Virginia

Texas Tech soccer team huddles together before the second half of the Texas Tech vs. West Virginia game at 7:15 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 9, 2020 at the John Walker Soccer Complex. The Red Raiders lost to the Mountaineers, 2-1.

 For the third straight season, the Texas Tech soccer team has the most selections on the Academic All-Big 12 team, according to a Tech Athletics release.

To be eligible in this honor, student-athletes had to have competed in at least 20 percent of the team’s total matches, according to the release.

The awards this year mark head coach Tom Stone’s ninth consecutive year with ten or more players on the Academic All-Big 12 teams, according to Tech Athletics.

Sophomore defender Hannah Anderson, junior midfielder Jen Rose, junior midfielder Charlotte Teeter and sophomore goalkeeper Madison White held 4.00 grade-point averages, according to the release.

 First Team (3.20+ GPA) 

Sophomore midfielder Hannah Anderson,

Senior forward Kirsten Davis,

Senior defender Macy Hairgrove,

Senior midfielder Jordie Harr,

Junior midfielder Cassie Hiatt,

Sophomore defender Sierra Jones,

Junior defender Brittany Martin,

Senior defender Amanda Porter,

Junior midfielder Jen Rose,

Sophomore midfielder Haley Smith,

Junior midfielder Charlotte Teeter

Sophomore forward Marisa Weichel, 

Sophomore goalkeeper Madison White

Second Team (3.00-3.19 GPA) 

Sophomore forward Macy Schultz,

