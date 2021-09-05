The Texas Tech soccer program shut out the University of Texas at San Antonio in their final game of a four-game home stretch on Sunday night at the John Walker Soccer Complex. This puts the Red Raiders at 5-0-1 overall record this season.
Both the Red Raiders and the Roadrunner defense kept each other occupied for the first 10 minutes of the game. Neither team had a shot during this time.
Senior forward Kirsten Davis had the first shot of the game during the 14th minute, but UTSA caught the ball and kept the game 0-0.
Junior forward Macy Schultz took a hit and fell and the referee gave UTSA a yellow card with 20 minutes left in the half. Schultz got up and continued to play, but Tech could not capitalize on the penalty shot. This kept the game scoreless.
Junior defender Hannah Anderson took advantage of a corner kick in the 29th minute with an assist from teammate freshman defender Macy Blackburn to score the first goal of the game. Tech had the first lead with a 1-0 score.
Davis tried to score again less than a minute later, but her shot was off target.
With five minutes left in the first half, Gisselle Kozarski tried to double the lead twice, but both shots were blocked by UTSA defenders.
By the end of the first half, the Red Raiders had five shots with two on goal while UTSA had zero shots and one save. Tech went into halftime with a 1-0 lead.
In the second half, both teams went back and forth continuously for 13 minutes but neither team got the chance to score.
In the 59th minute, Jordie Harr was the first to try and further the Red Raider lead, but her shot was off-target which kept the score 1-0.
A Tech corner kick gave Davis the opportunity to score a goal on the bottom left corner of the Roadrunner net in the 64th minute. This goal doubled the Red Raider lead and made the score 2-0.
Anderson scored her second goal of the game during the 70th minute which gave Tech a 3-0 lead.
For 15 minutes, the Red Raider defense kept the Roadrunners from having a shot. UTSA had two shots with five minutes left in the game versus the Red Raiders' 15 shots and seven on goal.
Junior goalkeeper Madison White did have a single save during this game.
The Red Raiders will move on to participate in the Wildcat Invitational to face Arizona at 9 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 9.
