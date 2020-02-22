Texas Tech softball shut out Louisiana Tech 7-0 on Saturday and fell short to Houston 2-1 in the 2020 Houston Challenge.
Junior Erin Edmoundson recorded a career-high 12 strikeouts and added to another series of shut out games.
Tech scored in the first against Louisiana Tech with an RBI triple from Breanna Russell. Edmoundson started in the circle for the Red Raiders and had an RBI triple. The two contributed to an early 2-0 lead. Junior Maddie Westmoreland recorded a solo home run in the fourth.
A wild pitch with bases loaded in the fifth scored Karli Hamilton to give a 4-0 lead to Tech. Russell continued to power through the game as she hit a three-run home run to extend the score 7-0.
The Red Raiders maintained their lead, defeating Louisiana Tech in the first game of their doubleheader.
Following the shutout win against Louisiana Tech, the Red Raiders took on Houston.
The game versus Houston had Missy Zoch starting in the circle. Zoch recorded eight strikeouts before being relieved in the fifth by GiGi Wall. Wall shut down the game with no runs and two strikeouts.
Yvonne Whaley singled and stole second but was left stranded. Despite a single and a walk in the first, Tech starter Missy Zoch struck out three. The second went one, two, three for Tech, and Zoch struck out the side.
Three Red Raiders returned to the dugout with no hits in the third. Houston loaded the bases due to errors and walks. A run was walked in and another scored on a fly out to left field. Zoch completed the inning with a strikeout looking. Tech trailed by two.
Russell drew a walk and so did Houston. The fourth ended with no hits or errors by both teams. The fifth was cut short for Tech, as freshman pinch-runner Payton Jackson was caught stealing, while sophomore Peyton Blythe struck out swinging. A hit and an error sum up the bottom of the fifth. No runs were scored for Houston as they stranded two runners.
Another one, two, three inning for Tech’s offense concluded its half. Despite a walk, Wall ended with a pair of strikeouts and a popup. The Red Raiders held off the Cougars in the sixth. An RBI single down the left-field line by Miranda Padilla put Tech on the board in the seventh. However, the team still came up short.
Red Raider softball battles Syracuse at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday after a 4-3 win on Friday in the 2020 Houston Challenge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.